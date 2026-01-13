ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Just when you thought the injuries couldn’t get any worse for the Buffalo Bills, they have. On Tuesday, we learned Bills wide receiver Tyrell Shavers tore his ACL in Sunday’s win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. In that same game, wide receiver Gabe Davis also tore his ACL. Both will miss the remainder of the season.

With only three healthy WRs, the Buffalo Bills will need to get creative against the Denver Broncos

When you combine their injuries with Joshua Palmer going on injured reserve Saturday, the wide receiver room has been cut in half in a four-day span. That leaves the Bills with just three healthy wide receivers on their active roster: Khalil Shakir, Brandin Cooks, and Keon Coleman.

“Another guy's got to step up,” head coach Sean McDermott said. “You know, point blank what it means, and I don't mean to be short, right now it's full confidence in the guys in that room.”

Both Davis and Shavers are excellent blockers in the run game, so this won’t just have an impact on the passing game. According to 7 Sports Contributor Joe Buscaglia, Shavers was on the field for 65 percent of the Bills' offensive snaps in the second half. That’s insane when you consider his season-ending ACL injury happened in the second quarter.

The Bills have three healthy WRs on their active roster.



One was benched four times this year.

One joined the team six weeks ago.

And the other is Khalil Shakir. — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) January 13, 2026

“He embodies what we're all about,” McDermott said of Shavers. “For him to then come back into the game and then for it to turn out to be what it was is remarkable, remarkable toughness, remarkable commitment to the team.”

So, where do the Bills go from here? The obvious answer would be promoting Mecole Hardman to the active roster or elevating him from the practice squad. He has plenty of playoff experience during his time with the Kansas City Chiefs and even caught the game-winning touchdown in the Super Bowl. But he’s only played in two games with the Bills.

Then there’s Curtis Samuel, who practiced on Tuesday for the first time since going on injured reserve in late November. Samuel has only played in six games for the Bills this season and has seven catches. That said, he did have a big role in the Bills' playoff run last year, including a 55-yard touchdown against the Broncos in the Wild Card round.

If Samuel is healthy enough to play, I’d imagine he’s also active on Saturday, which would make the entire wide receiver room: Shakir, Cooks, Coleman, Hardman, and Samuel. If Samuel isn’t ready to return, keep an eye on Kristian Wilkerson or Stephen Gosnell from the Bills' practice squad.