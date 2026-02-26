Why the Buffalo Bills should be targeting these 10 players in free agency

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — In less than two weeks, NFL teams will begin adding free agents. The Buffalo Bills likely won’t be one of the most aggressive teams in free agency because of their limited salary cap space, but that doesn’t mean they can’t notably improve their team. These are 10 players I believe the Bills should target.

Mike Evans

Wide Reciever

Age: 32

Evans is a future Hall of Famer and would immediately become the Bills' top wide receiver. Coming off an injury-riddled 2025, there are plenty of questions about his future outlook. But on a short-term deal, I think the reward greatly outweighs the risk. I originally floated the idea on my X account, and there was plenty of pushback. I don’t agree with it. On a one or two-year deal, I’d love the addition of Evans. I also don’t think it would prevent the Bills from addressing their wide receiver needs in the draft, which is a good thing. This team needs at least two new wide receivers who can contribute heading into next season.

Alec Pierce

Wide Receiver

Age: 25

The Indianapolis Colts want to keep Alec Pierce, and who could blame them? The 25-year-old wide receiver is a big play waiting to happen. He’s coming off a season with more than 1,000 receiving yards on just 47 catches. It was far and away his best season, but it also feels like he’s just scratching the surface. Whichever team signs Pierce will be paying him more than $20 million per season. Besides George Pickens, who is expected to be franchise-tagged by the Cowboys, Pierce is the top available free-agent wide receiver this offseason. He and Josh Allen could be a fantastic combo, but I’m not convinced he’ll hit the open market. If he does, teams will get aggressive, and the Bills should be one of those teams.

Romeo Doubs

Wide Receiver

Age: 25

Relatively speaking, Doubs is a target monster and an ascending player. Once again, this is relative to the Bills and Packers.

Every time I watch Green Bay, it feels like Doubs makes a big play. In 2025, he led the Packers with 55 receptions for 724 yards and six touchdowns. For comparison, that’s more yards than Khalil Shakir, who led the Bills with 719 yards this past season. Doubs can play the traditional X role and would be a nice addition for the Bills. I’d think of him as the Bills' No. 2 wide receiver behind Shakir, with the thought that they’d add at least one more impact player in the draft or in free agency.

Wyatt Teller

Guard

Age: 31

If the Bills lose David Edwards in free agency, which is what I’m anticipating, I think Brandon Beane should check in on an old friend. Teller’s time in Cleveland has come to an end after a really impressive run. Teller has always been “the one that got away” after the Bills traded him to the Browns after just one year.

While he’s not the same elite guard he once was, Teller is still a very capable player and would likely cost much less than Edwards is expected to get on the open market. We know he’s got a strong relationship with Josh Allen, and playing in Buffalo is something he seemingly embraced as a rookie. Perhaps this offseason, he’ll go back to the other side of Lake Erie.

John Franklin-Myers

Defensive End

Age: 29

You’ll sense a theme with some of the defensive players I believe the Bills should target. Newly named defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard knows all about Franklin-Myers from their time together in Denver and would be a perfect fit in Buffalo.

The Bills, especially with Leonhard, will put a premium on versatile players, and Franklin-Myers certainly checks that box. The 29-year-old free agent is listed officially as a defensive end, but he’s a player who can also play defensive tackle. Last season, he recorded a career-best 7.5 sacks. Despite the Bills' defensive line additions last offseason, they are going to need to do more, and Franklin-Myers would be a guy who would instantly improve the entire defense.

Leo Chenal

Linebacker

Age: 25

Leo Chenal didn’t play for Leonhard in Denver...he played for him at Wisconsin when the Badgers were an absolute force. During Chenal’s four years in Kansas City, he’s produced consistently and can play seemingly anywhere. With questions at linebacker and a ton of uncertainty at the position for the Bills, Chenal is a player Leonhard knows and trusts.

According to Spotrac, Chenal has a market value of just $4.6 million per season, but I’d imagine a team falls in love with the age and potential and gives him more than that. His ability to help stop the run is something the Bills desperately need to address. He’s not the best in pass coverage, but the Bills have other players who can take the brunt of the responsibility there. Chenal is not a unique idea to me and is a name that has been thrown around by many of my peers, probably because it makes a ton of sense.

Trey Hendrickson

Defensive End

Age: 31

This will be the most boom-or-bust name on the list. In 2024, Hendrickson had an insane 17.5 sacks, earned All-Pro status, and was one of the best defenders in football. But last season he was riddled with injuries, finishing with just four sacks in seven games.

At 31 years old, Hendrickson should have some good football left in him, but he’ll also get a huge deal from someone. Probably close to $30 million per season. This makes you wonder if Beane will be scared off by what happened with Von Miller a few years ago. The Bills made a big splash in free agency, signing Miller, and for the first half of the season, it looked like a home run. Then, after 11 games, he suffered a season-ending ACL injury. He was never the same in Buffalo after the injury and eventually was released after just 36 games with the Bills.

Hendrickson is two years younger than Miller was, but paying big money to an older pass rusher always is risky. I still think if the opportunity presents itself, the Bills should pursue Hendrickson. He has a chance to be an impact player at a position they desperately need to improve.

Boye Mafe

Linebacker/EDGE

Age: 27

If you just look at the sacks, Mafe is a bit underwhelming for a player who will likely get a big contract this offseason. But he still generated consistent pressure and was a key piece of the Seahawks' elite defense. Mafe seems like a perfect fit for what Leonhard is trying to build, but you wonder if a team falls in love with Mafe and gives him a contract much higher than his $12.2 million Spotrac valuation. This would be a nice addition for the Bills, but it isn’t as sure a thing as some of the other players on the list.

D.J. Reader

Defensive Tackle

Age: 32

Reader is a bit older, but he’s been a problem for the Bills in the past. They know just how much he can change a game from his time with the Texans and then the Bengals. At this point in his career, Reader is more of a rotational player, but that doesn’t mean he wouldn’t be a valuable addition for the Bills.

With DaQuan Jones, Larry Ogunjobi, and Jordan Phillips all free agents themselves, the Bills will likely need to add several defensive tackles this offseason. It’s a safe bet Ed Oliver, T.J. Sanders, and Deone Walker will be on the roster next year. DeWayne Carter is coming off an injury that cost him the entire 2025 season, and Phidarian Mathis just signed a new deal with the team. But the Bills need more proven players, and Reader is that.

Kaden Elliss

Linebacker

Age: 30

Atlanta Falcons GM Ian Cunningham didn’t make it seem like the Falcons will be able to bring back Elliss during his interview at the combine.

"He’s a free agent. We will see how that goes,” Cunningham told reporters, according to Josh Kendall of The Athletic. “He’s a guy that we are evaluating. There are a lot of linebackers in this market, and we have to really look at our cap situation."

Elliss’ stats jump off the page when you look at what he did for the Falcons in 2025. He finished with 107 total tackles, 3.5 sacks, and an interception. Against the Bills on Monday Night Football, Elliss had a forced fumble and four tackles.

He’s a leader, he’s got plenty of experience, and he addresses a position the Bills need to solidify. This isn’t exactly a move to get younger, but Elliss has the skill set that may be too valuable to pass up.