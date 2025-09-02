Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Why the Buffalo Bills bringing back WR Gabe Davis is a smart move

Davis, 26, spent the first four years of his career with the Bills before signing as a free agent with the Jacksonville Jaguars last season.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Gabe Davis is indeed back in Buffalo. On Tuesday, the veteran wide receiver agreed to join the Bills' practice squad ahead of the 2025 season. Davis is recovering from a torn meniscus from last season that has sidelined him for the summer. His spot on the practice squad will allow him to continue rehabbing while getting re-acclimated with his former team.

Davis, 26, spent the first four years of his career with the Bills before signing as a free agent with the Jacksonville Jaguars last season. While with the Bills, Davis was a team captain and had 163 catches for 2730 yards and 27 touchdowns during his four seasons in Buffalo.

Davis’ time in Jacksonville was short-lived, playing in just nine games and catching 20 passes for 239 yards and two touchdowns. Davis was released by the Jaguars after the first year of the three-year $39 million deal he originally signed.

Bove’s Take:

The more things change, the more they stay the same in Buffalo. But there’s a reason the Bills are so comfortable with former players.

A few weeks ago, when Davis first visited the Bills, I asked McDermott about his philosophy with signing former players.

Like the Bills recent practice squad moves, I think the reward with a reunion far outweighs the risk. If Davis can get healthy, I absolutely believe he is talented enough to make the Bills' 53-man roster. But understanding his role is important.

When Davis left the Bills, he was their No. 2 wide receiver. Now he will be much further down the depth chart. If injuries happen, which they inevitably will, the Bills will be able to lean on a player who is no stranger to success with quarterback Josh Allen. But if Davis can't get healthy or isn't productive later in the season, the only loss was a practice squad roster spot.

For those keeping tabs at home, that’s now reunions with Jordan Poyer, Jordan Phillips, and Davis in less than a week. Next up? Your guess is as good as mine.

