Why adding C.J. Gardner-Johnson is a smart gamble for the Buffalo Bills

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — C.J. Gardner-Johnson has been a name Buffalo Bills fans have been talking about for years. Now they’ll be talking about him every week.

The veteran defensive back is joining the Bills on a one-year deal. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the deal is worth “up to” $6 million. Gardner-Johnson is 28 years old and has been all over the place since the 2021 season. If he makes the Bills roster and plays for them, they’ll be his sixth team in six years.

In 2025, Gardner-Johnson played in 13 games between the Houston Texans and the Chicago Bears. He’s most notable for his time with the Philadelphia Eagles, when he was a key contributor on their Super Bowl-winning team in 2024.

He’s widely known as a fiery player who loves to talk smack. The Bills need more of those guys, so that alone should bring a jolt to the defense. However, his versatility is what truly led me to believe the Bills made this move.

On CJ Gardner-Johnson -- ultimate DB chess piece, boom-or-bust



In '25:



47.9% in box

33% as slot CB

10.5% at free safety

6.7% on defensive line

1.7% at outside CB



Never been a good tackler (dating back to college)...but very opportunistic 75 PBUs + INTs in 87 reg season games — Chris Trapasso (@ChrisTrapasso) March 12, 2026

Gardner-Johnson is listed as a safety, but he can play all over the field. This will give the Bills and newly added defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard plenty of looks

There is, of course, a risk that comes with signing a player who has been all over the NFL. But to me, the reward outweighs the risk, and in free agency, that’s the name of the game.