Where do we go from here? Digesting the end of the Buffalo Bills season as the offseason begins

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — It was one of the most anticipated season-ending press conferences in recent memory for the Buffalo Bills.

Did Brandin Cooks catch that pass? How much blame does Josh Allenb shoulder in the loss?

Well, we thought we'd all be talking about that playoff loss to the Denver Broncos until the Bills fired head coach Sean McDermott after nine years at the helm. Did McDermott deserve this? Should Brandon Beane also have been fired along with him?

Well, we got those answers and then some when Beane and team owner Terry Pegula spoke during their end of the season press conference on Wednesday.

Brother Bill and Dom Tibbetts drop the latest episode of "Leading the Charge - The Podcast," where they discuss the storylines above and more.

