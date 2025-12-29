Where do we go from here? Buffalo Bills potential playoff scenarios heading into week 18

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills' offense took three and a half quarters to score a point. A late-game decision to go for a two-point conversion and win the game came up short, as the Philadelphia Eagles won 13-12.

Buffalo has clinched a playoff spot, but their seeding remains unknown as we head to week 18 and the final regular season and possibly last game at the current Highmark Stadium.

Brother Bill and Dom Tibbetts drop their latest episode of the "Leading the Charge" Podcast, where they discuss the storylines above and more.

Be sure to download and subscribe anywhere you stream and watch podcasts to stay up to date with all the latest Bills news and content.