Where did it all go wrong and what's next for the Buffalo Bills

ORCHARD PARK NY. (WKBW) — "I’m sick to my stomach. I know a lot of guys in that locker room are as well," said Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

Today the Buffalo Bills are still looking for answers to the question, where did it all go wrong?

“That’s another question that I have no idea. Pretty sure that’s above my pay grade. But I’m pretty sure Beane and McDermott and all those guys upstairs are going to tyre and figure it out the best way that they can," said wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie. "And we’re just going to have to see next year. That’s the sad part about it. You got to wait until next year. And next year is far away.”

A day after their underwhelming loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round, this team begins an offseason filled with many questions.

The first, how do they get over the hump and start playing football in February?

"That’s something we can evaluate over the next month, two months. All the way through until next season starts," Dawson Knox said.

“If I’m putting my GM hat on, I just want to line this team back up," Von Miller said. "Of course you’ve got to tweak things. Debrief what you did great and didn’t do great. And address those things.”

And perhaps that first question is answered by the second. Is the future of Josh Allen as your franchise quarterback still in good hands with Ken Dorsey as your play caller? Allen says their struggles as a unit start with the players.

“But again I got to be better for him. Turned the ball over too many times this year" Allen added. "It didn’t bite us that much, only losing three games in the regular season. But there’s opportunities where it could have.”

As important as continuity is to a successful NFL organization. There will be some major shake ups to the Bills roster during the offseason. Meaning some very tough decisions will have to be made.

“We all understand the business side of things. We all know who's contracts are up and who’s a free agent. So coming into this season knowing Po’s (Jordan Poyer) situation I wanted to number one, help him get a new deal," says safety Micah Hyde. "I feel like within a locker room guys want to see other guys get paid.”

This offseason will be telling. But nobody with the Bills believes the team’s “window” to one day hoist the Lombardi has closed.

"I’m going to keep coming up with that positive mindset. The same optimistic mindset. Continually pushing my teammates," adds Von Miller. "Continually striving to put that Super Bowl Banner up there.”