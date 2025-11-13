ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — When it comes to the Buffalo Bills, the wide receiver conversation isn’t going away anytime soon. As the Bills prepare for their matchup against the Buccaneers, there are once again questions surrounding Buffalo’s passing game.

Tight end Dalton Kincaid missed practice again on Thursday, and he certainly looks like he’s going to be out a few weeks with a hamstring injury. Then there’s Khalil Shakir, who has practiced but was in a red non-contact jersey for the second straight day.

With Allen’s two most reliable pass catchers potentially sidelined, someone else will need to step up. And that brings us to a once-familiar face who could be making a return.

Gabe Davis started practicing a few weeks ago but hasn’t yet made his 2025 debut. That may change against the Buccaneers.

“I feel good. Whenever my number's called, I'll be ready,” Davis said on Thursday. “Yeah, it feels good to be able to be back here and be able to start playing football again with the guys and get out there in front of the Bills fans. It's going to be fun.”

'Whenever my number is called I'll be ready': Buffalo Bills WR Gabe Davis nearing his return

"One thing that I've noticed about Gabe is he's a strong catcher," left tackle Dion Dawkins said. "He catches the ball strong and he comes down with the football, right? Like we all know like there's some guys that are a little skinnier and they'll catch the ball and the ball might pop out. Gabe is one of the, you know, stronger receivers when he catches the ball, he's gonna come down with it. So I would say just a little bit of a familiar comfortable feeling when he gets he gets his shot."

Joshua Palmer also appears to be trending in the right direction after missing the last three and a half games. Palmer was hurt in the first half of the loss to the Falcons in mid-October after a strong start to the game. With looming questions in the wide receiver room, Palmer needs to pick up where he left off.

Then there’s newly added Mecole Hardman, who feels like a bit of a long shot to play on Sunday, but could because of his potential role as a returner.

“That's kind of like one of my bread and butter throughout my career has been, you know, a good return man,” Hardman said. “I'm just here for wherever they need me at, you know, wherever they want me to step up at, and I'm just giving my best and go out there and do it if it's returns or if they want.”