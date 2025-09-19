When they needed it most, Buffalo Bills' defense made clutch plays in win over Miami Dolphins

ORCHARD PARK, NY. (WKBW) — Tell me if you've heard this one before. The Buffalo Bills' defense has the game on the ropes, the opposing offense is driving, and just when you think they're about to score, the Bills come up with a clutch takeaway that changes the game.

Well, that happened again in their 31-21 win over the Miami Dolphins. And how fitting that the guy who made the biggest play of the night was none other than linebacker and captain Terrel Bernard.

"It's, honestly, something that we have seen on tape. It's a common route around the league. I wanna give a shout out to Al Holcomb, the linebackers coach:" Bernard told reporters after the game. "He put it on tape a few times, and we've worked that play, our offense runs that play, and you know, he basically told me if I see it go."

Bernard recognized the play, and thanks to the interior pressure from rookie Deone Walker, it forced Tua Tagovailoa into a rushed throw that was picked off by Bernard. It's not an easy way of living as an NFL team. But seemingly every time this Bills' team needs a splash play from the defense, they get one.

"For us, it comes down to taking the ball away, especially in the critical moments of the game," Bernard adds. "So you know that's something that we preach and something that we believe in and something that we've been pretty good. I think that's just the philosophy of who we are."

Up next, a "mini-bye week" for the Bills. The next time we see them play is back at home, September 28th, against the New Orleans Saints.