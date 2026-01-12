When the Buffalo Bills defense needed a play, Tre'Davious White and Cole Bishop stepped up

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — After Josh Allen and the Buffalo offense stormed down the field for the go-ahead touchdown late in the fourth quarter, the Bills' defense needed to make a play.

"We got a lot of guys on this team that played in a lot of meaningful football games," cornerback Tre'Davious White said after the game. "So, whenever we get in a situation like that, nobody blinked. We've been there before and I just think that with us going through that, it helps us out, you know, in times like this."

On the first pass of the ensuing Jacksonville drive, White got his hands on a Trevor Lawrence pass, and the tipped ball dropped right into the hands of safety Cole Bishop to seal the win and punch Buffalo's ticket to the AFC Divisional Round.

The game-sealing highlight encapsulated the type of day both White and Bishop had for the Buffalo defense in their 27-24 win.

For the veteran White, it's another notch under the belt in a season where we've seen the former first-round pick start to play in shades of the level we saw before his two major lower-leg injuries.

"There's nobody that works harder, and he's gotten himself back now to where he is. He's playing really good football, and credit to him and the work that he's put in," said head coach Sean McDermott.

"To get him back in a Bills uniform and making plays for us when we need it the most, that's Tre," adds quarterback Josh Allen.

For Bishop, it's another game-changing play that is only going to build more confidence in the young safety as he ascends to become one of the leaders on this defense.

"We talk a lot about trying to be a closer and closing out the game in those situations," Bishop added. "We feel like we thrive in those situations, and that we're the most prepared team in those, and being able to get and close that was huge."