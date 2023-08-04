Watch Now
SportsBuffalo Bills

Actions

What you need to know if you plan on attending the 'Return of the Blue and Red' and Highmark Stadium

Stefon Diggs
Adrian Kraus/AP
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) runs to the field before practice at the NFL football team's training camp in Pittsford, N.Y., Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
Stefon Diggs
Posted at 2:05 PM, Aug 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-04 14:05:12-04

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills will return to the field at Highmark Stadium for the "Return of the Blue and Red" at 5:30 p.m.

If you plan on attending, here is what you'll need to know:

Tickets
A ticket is required for entry and tickets are mobile only. The Bills encourage fans to add tickets to their Apple Wallet or Google Pay before arriving at Highmark Stadium. All seating is general admission. Gates open at 4 p.m. and gates 2, 3, 5 and 6 will be open for entry. The Bills say the NFL Bag Policy will be enforced, "Clear bags smaller than 12" x 6" x 12" or small clutch bags approximately the size of a hand (4.5" x 6.5") will be permitted."

Parking
Parking is free and parking lots open at 3 p.m. Abbott Road will close at 2:30 p.m. The sheriff's office said the lots open to fans will be 1, Lot 2 ADA, 3, Lot 6 ADA, Lot 6 preferred, and Lot 7. Lots 2 and 3 are accessible from Rte. 20a; Lot 6 is accessible from Rte. 20. Stadium lots will close at 9 p.m.

"Return of the Blue & Red will feature DJ Milk and Billy Buffalo in the Labatt Scoreboard Square located inside Seneca Resorts and Casinos Gate 4 and Tim Hortons Gate 5 with partner activation booths," the Bills said in an email.

You can find more Bills training camp content here.

Get Bills game updates the Monday after each game by signing up for our Monday Morning Quarterback newsletter.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_FS_White.jpg

Plan your weekend in WNY!