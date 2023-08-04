What you need to know if you plan on attending the 'Return of the Blue and Red' and Highmark Stadium

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills will return to the field at Highmark Stadium for the "Return of the Blue and Red" at 5:30 p.m.

If you plan on attending, here is what you'll need to know:

Tickets

A ticket is required for entry and tickets are mobile only. The Bills encourage fans to add tickets to their Apple Wallet or Google Pay before arriving at Highmark Stadium. All seating is general admission. Gates open at 4 p.m. and gates 2, 3, 5 and 6 will be open for entry. The Bills say the NFL Bag Policy will be enforced, "Clear bags smaller than 12" x 6" x 12" or small clutch bags approximately the size of a hand (4.5" x 6.5") will be permitted."

Parking

Parking is free and parking lots open at 3 p.m. Abbott Road will close at 2:30 p.m. The sheriff's office said the lots open to fans will be 1, Lot 2 ADA, 3, Lot 6 ADA, Lot 6 preferred, and Lot 7. Lots 2 and 3 are accessible from Rte. 20a; Lot 6 is accessible from Rte. 20. Stadium lots will close at 9 p.m.

"Return of the Blue & Red will feature DJ Milk and Billy Buffalo in the Labatt Scoreboard Square located inside Seneca Resorts and Casinos Gate 4 and Tim Hortons Gate 5 with partner activation booths," the Bills said in an email.

