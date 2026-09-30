What the Buffalo Bills are saying about Drake Maye & the New England Patriots ahead of Sunday's game

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — “It’s the most important game because it’s the next game.”

If I had a dollar for every time I’ve heard that line at One Bills Drive, I’d have enough money to buy a ticket to Sunday’s game between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills. And for those wondering, the StubHub price is about $300.

It was a similar sentiment on Wednesday as the 3-0 Bills spoke about their preparations for the 1-2 Patriots. Most players acknowledged that there’s something different about division games, but tried not to make Sunday’s Week 4 matchup bigger than it is.

“These in-division games do matter a lot. They matter in terms of, you know, head-to-head matchups and, and seeding and whatnot for the playoffs,” quarterback Josh Allen said. “But we're so far out of that right now. We're just trying to take it one game at a time. This is a one-game season for us, and we're just trying to find a way to go 1-0.”

“If you get too caught up in records or shrink the schedule or anything like that, you'll miss the important things, the things you've got to do to prepare,” tight end Dawson Knox added. “When you start thinking about like the division and playoff picture, you might miss the important stuff for today.”

Just like last year, the Bills defense is getting ready to prepare for Drake Maye. But this year Maye has struggled. Statistically, he has had one of the worst starts of any quarterback in the NFL. In three games, he has thrown one touchdown and six interceptions.

“You prepare like he's been on the heater like he was at the end of last season,” outside linebacker Bradley Chubb said. “He's a very willing quarterback who could go out there and dice you up if you let him. So it's not about, oh, he's had two bad games. It's about, OK, this is still Drake Maye, an MVP finalist last year.”