What should the Buffalo Bills do at cornerback in 2025?

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — With the first wave of free agency in the rear-view mirror the Buffalo Bills roster is starting to take shape. But there remains a big question at the cornerback position.

Christian Benford has emerged as an elite cornerback in the NFL. But there are even questions about his future with his contract expiring after next season.

There’s no denying the Bills want him to be part of their plan for years to come but he hasn’t been given an extension this offseason like Terrel Bernard, Greg Rousseau, and Khalil Shakir. Bills GM Brandon Beane has said on several occasions he wants to get an extension with Benford done but doesn’t negotiate in the media.

But the questions aren’t just with Benford. With most starters on both sides of the ball returning, there’s a noticeable void at the second starting cornerback spot.

“I would say two things. One, we’ve got a month and a half to the draft,” Beane said. “Number two, probably what I said last year when we traded Stefon in early April, we don’t play until September so give us time to work through it. Things change.”

So how do we see this playing out and what would we do if we were calling the shots at One Bills Drive? 7 Sports reporter Dom Tibbetts & I look at the Bills' best options & how we think things will play out.