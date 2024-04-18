What move will Buffalo Bills GM make on Draft Day?

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The 2024 NFL Draft is precisely one week away, and most Bills Mafia is betting on a wide receiver as Brandon Beane's first pick.

"I can't really tell you if we go up, go back, or draft at NO. 28," said Beane. "I have no idea how it's going to fall."

Beane made light-hearted jokes about anything that could happen during the draft. Josh Allen gave his input on the uncertainty of what the board could look like.

"We're bringing someone in who pairs with those guys," Josh Allen says. " But it depends on what we want to be as an offense to see who's going to be the best fit. Right now, I couldn't tell you that."

Josh says he loves everything about the draft process but lets Beane take control.

"I like to think that I have some input on who I get to pick, but I honestly don't."