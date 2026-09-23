'We're going to give it a go': Buffalo Bills WR DJ Moore shares injury update ahead of Chargers game

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore hasn’t missed a game since 2020, and he’s confident that streak will continue this weekend. On Wednesday, Moore participated in a limited capacity in the Bills' first practice of the week. He was wearing a red non-contact jersey but spoke briefly with reporters before heading into the locker room.

DJ Moore is in a red non contact jersey. pic.twitter.com/9b1YMvl8po — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) September 23, 2026

“Felt great,” Moore said when asked how he was feeling. “Still gotta go through some things, but we're gonna be good.”

Moore left the Bills' win over the Detroit Lions last Thursday after injuring his shoulder. He was initially listed as questionable to return, but he was officially ruled out after halftime. He said the initial pain lingered for a few days, but he started to feel better.

“Probably like two days after the game, I was like, alright, this is feeling better, and we're gonna give it a go.”

“I think he plays just as hard as anybody, and he is a factor when he's out there with us,” right tackle Spencer Brown said. “(He’s) not just making plays, but just the vibe he brings to the huddle and on the field- that's a guy that does it right, and he's going to do everything in his power to help the team.”

Moore said his current injury and return will be about pain tolerance, but he prides himself on being available.

“I just go out there and just be me,” Moore added. “If I can go, I'm gonna go, and we're gonna see.”

The Bills have two more practices this week before their game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. Moore didn’t register a catch in the team's Week 2 win vs. the Lions but had five catches for 100 yards and a touchdown against the Houston Texans in Week 1.