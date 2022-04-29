Welcome to Buffalo, Kaiir Elam! Bills select Florida CB with no. 23 pick in 2022 NFL Draft

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills were the league's top defense during the 2021-22 season and on Thursday night, they got even better. With the 23rd overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Bills selected cornerback Kaiir Elam out of Florida.

Our first pick of the 2022 Draft. 🙌



Welcome to Buffalo, Kaiir! #BillsMafia

In three seasons with the Gators, Elam [6'1", 191 lbs] had 78 total tackles, six interceptions, and 26 pass breakups. He was a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award in 2020. Elam comes from a family of football players. His father, Abram, had a seven-year NFL career [playing for five different teams] while his uncle, Matt, was a 2013 1st round drack pick who played three seasons with Baltimore.

Elam is expected to come in right away and compete for that CB2 spot, following the departure of Levi Wallace. He'll compete with Dane Jackson, who stepped in midway through last season for the injured Tre'Davious White. White has been spending the off-season recovering.

The Bills were originally supposed to pick 25th overall. To move up two spots, they traded the 25th overall pick and their 4th round pick, [130] to the Baltimore Ravens. The Bills have six picks remaining, including two picks on Friday night in the 2nd and 3rd rounds [no. 57, no. 89]. Their remaining five picks will come on Saturday.