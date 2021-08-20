Wegmans now selling Bills Mafia Tailgate Sauce; proceeds benefit Oishei Children's Hospital

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — With the first Bills regular season less than a month away, Wegmans is selling new sauces just in time to tailgate.

Wegmans is now selling Bills Mafia Tailgate Sauces, with proceeds going to the Patricia Allen Fund at Oishei Children's Hospital.

The fund was set up after Bills fans donated money to the hospital after hearing about Josh Allen's grandmother dying.

“Bills Mafia Tailgate sauce will be a great addition to football parties across Western New York, while benefiting the important work taking place at Oishei Children’s Hospital,” said Dan Misko, Pegula Sports & Entertainment Sr. Vice President of Business Development. “We’re proud to partner with Wegmans on several upcoming community initiatives, including the opportunity to support Oishei Children’s Hospital with these delicious sauces.”

“We’re excited to continue our partnership with the Buffalo Bills this year,” added Mike Keating, Wegmans Buffalo Division Manager. “Through this partnership, we’re looking forward to teaming up with the Bills and our customers to support our community in new ways.”

The sauces come in mild, BBQ, and hot and are being sold in Buffalo, Rochester and Syracuse.