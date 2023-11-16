'We will get through this - TOGETHER': A motivational message from Bills past to Bills present

As the Buffalo Bills prepare for their week 11 match-up against the New York Jets, a former Buffalo Bills legend took to Instagram Wednesday evening in hopes of sparking a little motivation and spirit into Josh Allen, the team and Bills Mafia.

In an emotional message, Jim Kelly reminded QB1 and everyone else, that in both the game of football and in life, it can be difficult when things don't go your way. He shared his own personal testimony at how hard life can knock you down, but the key to getting back up is focusing on the people around.