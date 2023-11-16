'We will get through this - TOGETHER': A motivational message from Bills past to Bills present

As the Buffalo Bills prepare for their week 11 match-up against the New York Jets, a former Buffalo Bills legend took to Instagram Wednesday evening in hopes of sparking a little motivation and spirit into Josh Allen, the team and Bills Mafia.
In an emotional message, Jim Kelly reminded QB1 and everyone else, that in both the game of football and in life, it can be difficult when things don't go your way. He shared his own personal testimony at how hard life can knock you down, but the key to getting back up is focusing on the people around.
To Josh, the team, and anyone else struggling in life.
I get it! In football and in life it's hard when things don't
go as you hope they would. I've been thrown so much
in life that sometimes I'm surprised I'm still alive. It's
hard. It really sucks!
If you know me, you know what I've been through.
People often ask me how I do it. How do I stay positive
and keep going. One of the ways is I focus on the
people around me who love me no matter what, like my
family and friends. I played football for them and I
continue to pain through life for them. When I got
knocked down, they were there for me and had my
back every time no matter how many setbacks I had.
They were there for me through it all and still are to this
day.
They helped me to never give up. Even though it's
different, we are all like family, Bills Mafia. We need
each other to get through and persevere. When we are
down is not the time to give up, it's the time to stand up
for each other, help each other. That's what the Buffalo
community and Bills Mafia does.
We will get through this - TOGETHER. It's the only way.
Josh, you're one hell of an athlete, football player and
leader. Even better than I was. You've got a ton of
talent and you will succeed. This setback will fuel your
ability to fight harder and lead with even more
determination and passion. And you're not alone!
You've got an entire community pulling for you.
Let's GO BUFFALO!!
Jim Kelly
