'We need to deflate them': Buffalo Bills preparing for Miami Dolphins team searching for first win

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — For the Miami Dolphins, desperate times may call for desperate measures. As the team looks to avoid starting their season 0-3, they need to come into Highmark Stadium and do something they haven’t done since 2016: beat the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park.

The Bills, led by quarterback Josh Allen, are 2-0 to start the season and are looking to keep their early-season momentum going. But they also know the Dolphins will throw everything at them Thursday night.

“ I'm sure they're ready to get back on track,” right tackle Spencer Brown said. “We’ve got to prevent that, but maybe they throw in some gimmick stuff or start blitzing or more trick plays, whatever they've got. But we’re ready for that, we're ready for whatever they bring for us.”

“They're going to be a hungry team,” defensive end A.J. Epenesa added. “They're going to be fiery, and it's a Bills-Dolphins game, you know, and it’s on a Thursday night. Nonetheless, you know, so I mean it's going to be big. The atmosphere is going to be rocking and we’ve just got to deflate them. That's really, I guess the best way to put it.”

The Bills have won their last six games against the Dolphins dating back to 2022 and have won 13 of their last 14 against their division rival. But the recent success means nothing if you ask Bills head coach Sean McDermott.

“One game, totally separate of the nine (home games) or whatever it has been,” McDermott said.

“Well, I think they're playing a lot better than maybe what the record shows,” Josh Allen said. “Their front over there is filled with a lot of guys that can get after the quarterback, so we got to be on our P's and Q's and understand what they're going to try to do to us. You know, they're pretty unpredictable in terms of, you know, when and where they're blitzing, so making sure that I'm seeing as much as I can, watching as much film as I can to try to pick up on cues and things. And again,we know what type of offense they are and what they can be and what they've shown in the past.”

So what are the key matchups to watch, and which players from the injury report are trending in the right direction? Our 7 Sports team discusses Thursday’s game in the video at the top of the page!