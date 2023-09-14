'We got his back': Diggs on supporting Josh Allen

Watch Now
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you are one of the people doubting the Buffalo Bills will have a winning season after a Week 1 loss, the players are simply not concerned.

"This is usually what happens in the first week of the season," said Jordan Poyer. "You win, you're going to the Superbowl, you lose, the world is ending."

The energy at One Bills Drive is positive when it comes to Josh Allen. A tough showing against the Jets is already forgotten in the locker room.

"No one man can be perfect out there," said Stefon Diggs.

Despite National critics, nobody seems to show a hint of doubt of Josh getting back to being 'Superman' in Week 2.

"At the end of the day, we got his back. I got his back," said Diggs.

