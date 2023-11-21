Watch Now
WATCH: Will the Buffalo Bills make the playoffs?

'The offense has to carry this team if they are going to get in.'
Posted at 10:53 PM, Nov 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-20 22:53:00-05

LITTLE VALLEY, N.Y. (WKBW) — It was a sweet Victory Monday throughout Western New York. While beating the Jets was definitely a confidence booster for the Buffalo Bills, it is nowhere near enough to ease concerns over a playoff run.

All eyes were on Joe Brady this week as he made his debut as the Bills Offensive Coordinator.

Putting up 32 points against a powerful and impressive Jets defense definitely sent a message, but will the Bills continue to play with this new momentum?

7 Sports Director Matt Bove, Howard Simon and Joe Buscaglia weigh in on the Bills offense, playoff hopes and Week 11 takeaways in this week's Leading the Charge. You can watch the full conversation above.

