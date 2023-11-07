Watch: Should the Bills make a move at offensive coordinator

With the Buffalo Bills now standing at 5 and 4 following a tough loss against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday night, questions circulate as to what changes need to come for this team as we reach the halfway point of the season.

Many of these questions surround the teams coaching staff and if it is time for a change in offensive coordinator.

The Buffalo Bills struggled to find an offensive rhythm against the Bengals defense, raising concern if Dorsey's leadership has evolved enough to make this team successful.

7 Sports Director Matt Bove, Howard Simon and Joe Buscaglia weigh in on this discussion during this weeks Leading the Charge. You can watch the full conversation above.