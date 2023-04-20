Watch Now
Watch: Bills NFL Draft breakdown with ESPN's Matt Miller

Posted at 5:31 PM, Apr 20, 2023
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — General Manager Brandon Beane spoke to the Media on Tuesday and acknowledged with pick No. 27, he himself won't have a move until the board get closer to No. 20.

Beane did say, "If we trade up in the Draft, it will be for a player we feel confident about. We aren’t locked into trading up or trading down, but we’ll do anything we can to make our roster better."

To get a better idea of some of the Bills' potential options, Briana Aldridge sits down with ESPN NFL Draft Analyst, Matt Miller.

Topics include:

Do Bill's moves in the off-season make sense so far?

Wide Receiver options that could add depth

Linebacker options; Drew Sanders or Jack Campbell makes more sense for the Bills?

An offensive lineman who could be ready to take the field in year one

Does drafting a running back make sense?

