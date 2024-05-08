Warm up your vocal cords: Anthem auditions are open for the 2024 Buffalo Bills season

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Think you have what it takes to sing the National Anthem in front of 70,000 fans? The Buffalo Bills have opened up anthem auditions for the 2024 season.

Here's what you need to know:



All entrants must be 18-years-old by August 1

You must only submit your rendition of the National Anthem

Do not submit God Bless America or any other songs

Entries must be received by May 24

All entries must be digital

CD's or mailed applications will not be considered

A select group of finalists will be invited to audition live at Highmark Stadium in June

Out-of-town finalists will not need to attend the live audition

Buffalo Bills

If you're interested in sending in your digital application, you can do so right here.