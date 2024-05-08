Watch Now
Warm up your vocal cords: Anthem auditions are open for the 2024 Buffalo Bills season

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in singing the anthem before a Bills game
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) on the sidelines during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
Posted at 2:18 PM, May 08, 2024

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Think you have what it takes to sing the National Anthem in front of 70,000 fans? The Buffalo Bills have opened up anthem auditions for the 2024 season.

Here's what you need to know:

  • All entrants must be 18-years-old by August 1
  • You must only submit your rendition of the National Anthem
  • Do not submit God Bless America or any other songs
  • Entries must be received by May 24
  • All entries must be digital
  • CD's or mailed applications will not be considered
  • A select group of finalists will be invited to audition live at Highmark Stadium in June
  • Out-of-town finalists will not need to attend the live audition
If you're interested in sending in your digital application, you can do so right here.

