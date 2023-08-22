Von's Vision: Bills player Von Miller helping kids see

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — In just over two weeks, thousands of kids across Western New York will return to the classroom for the start of the 2023 school year.

In the last week, we have looked into the costs of supplies and clothes and the efforts to help families make ends meet.

However, one necessity for thousands of students can easily be one of the most expensive.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly 7% of kids younger than 18 nationwide, have a diagnosed eye or vision condition.

About 3% of kids are blind or visually impaired but the cost of eyeglasses is often high.

Kids glasses cost at least $50 a pair but can easily be more than $100, depending on your child's prescription.

By the year 2050, the CDC estimates vision problems will cost consumers a total of $373 billion.

So to help families around Western New York, one of the biggest stars on the Bills' defense held a special giveaway Monday, and we got to hear from him and the kids be helped.

For many, the perfect Monday would consist of getting into work on time, remembering to grab coffee and maybe skipping traffic throughout your day.

For a few hundred of kids in Orchard Park, however, their "Perfect Monday" turned out a bit different.

"Meeting Von Miller and getting new glasses," 3rd grader Julianna Wells said.

The gift of sight was handed to kids ahead of the start of school.

They also got to meet a star Bills player, Von Miller, and walked away with perfect vision.. well sort of.

"I'm excited about getting new frames for my glasses," 2nd grader, Kardiair said.

Atwal Eye Care partnering with Von Miller's nonprofit "Von's vision", to complete the second reveal.

"We're thrilled to be part of this and thrilled to have this beautiful installation. Our commitment to Western New York, the people of Western New York, the children of Western New York throughout the year and not just on these wonderful days that we're able to share it with Western New York and also the Bills organization," Dr. Ephraim Atwell said.

In May, these same kids were screened for glasses and Monday, they were able to pick up not one but two glasses for free.

Mother, Mary Carroll told 7 News, "It helps us out greatly, financially. They need them for school to see. To see the blackboard, to see their friends, to see the hockey puck when it comes at them in a couple of weeks, but financially, it helps to have two pairs of glasses covered for us, as a family of four."

Miller recalls when he first had to wear glasses in the second grade and can identify with the kids.

"It wasn't cool back then. It was not cool to wear glasses and I used to fall asleep with my glasses and bend them, and break them. I am thankful for Dr. Atwal because he's able to give these kids two pairs of frames," Von Miller explained.

He said it is the least he can do for a community that has given so much to him.

"I always keep going to the great Spider-Man about Uncle Ben. He said, 'With great power, comes great responsibility. We have a huge blessing to be able to play in a National Football League. A huge responsibility and a huge platform to be able to do good. This is what I am using it for," Miller added.