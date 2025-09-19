Victory Friday: Buffalo Bills head into 'mini-bye week' with a 3-0 record after their win over Miami

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — A win is a win, and although it wasn't by the margin we all may have thought it would be, the Buffalo Bills did enough to earn a 10-point win and head into this "mini-bye week" with a 3-0 record.

Defensively, another inconsistent night, but when they needed to make a play late in the game, they did just that. Offense had some good moments but also sputtered in the second half a bit, which allowed the Miami Dolphins to hang around in this game.

Regardless, the Bills are a good football team, and we can afford to nitpick their performance because of how high their expectations and standards are.

Brother Bill and Dom Tibbetts drop their latest episode of the "Leading the Charge" Podcast, where they discuss the storylines above and more!

