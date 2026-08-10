Versatility in secondary helps Buffalo Bills cornerback Dee Alford adjust to new defense

ORCHARD PARK, NY. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills cornerback Dee Alford was the very first offseason addition made by general manager Brandon Beane this year.

With the departure of nickelback Taron Johnson, Alford has a prime opportunity to slip into that role for new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard.

Alford, who you may remember intercepted Josh Allen in week six of last season's loss to the Falcons on Monday Night Football, is excited for the chance to showcase his versatility in the secondary.

Whether it's playing outside on the boundary, inside on the slot, or at the nickel position, Alford told reporters after Monday's training camp practice that he's ready to go anywhere this defense needs him to go.

"I feel like it shows what kind of football player I am. Versatile," Alford said. "Obviously know it's two different worlds. Outside on the island, and just being inside in the slot. You're more of a linebacker cover guy if that makes sense. So, yeah, I'm just blessed to be able to, you know, to be able to do more than one thing.