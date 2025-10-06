'Undefeated No More' Stefon Diggs, New England Patriots hand Buffalo Bills first loss of season

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills are undefeated no more, following their 23-20 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday Night Football.

Former Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs decimated Buffalo's defense with 10 catches and 146 receiving yards in the win.

Buffalo turned the ball over three times and committed a whopping 11 penalties. It's a recipe for disaster. Some of the tendencies and inconsistencies we've talked about on the podcast came to fruition Sunday night.

Brother Bill and Dom Tibbetts drop their latest episode of the "Leading the Charge" Podcast, where they discuss the storylines above and more!

Be sure to download and subscribe anywhere you stream and watch podcasts to stay up to date with all the latest Bills news and content.

Apple

Spotify