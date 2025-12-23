Ugly wins are better than pretty losses: Buffalo Bills look ahead to Philadelphia Eagles

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — It wasn't pretty, and at times it was downright puzzling the way the Buffalo Bills played in their 23-20 win over the Cleveland Browns.

But behind another bog performance on the ground from James Cook and some clutch pass-rush reps late from Greg Rousseau, Buffalo improves to 11-4 overall and is even closer to clinching a playoff spot.

Brother Bill and Dom Tibbetts drop their latest episode of the "Leading the Charge" Podcast, where they discuss the storylines above and more.

