Tyrell Shavers carted off field, Coleman with his best on day 4 of Buffalo Bills Camp

ROCHESTER, NY. (WKBW) — A day that started with overcast, then some sun, then a rain shower, and ended in sunlight all seemed pushed to the back burner following the injury sustained by wide receiver Tyrell Shavers.

5 Observations from day 4 of Bills Training Camp:

Keon Coleman has his best day of camp

Coleman would be the first to tell you that he's had some bad drops and miscues through the first four days of training camp. But none of them seem to be weighing on the 2nd-year wideout's mindset as he put out perhaps his best performance of camp on Sunday while fighting off rain and slippery conditions. He made a really nice catch when the rain was at its heaviest against Ja'Macus Ingram for a touchdown.

Running back room is meshing well

Look I get it. It's very clear James Cook is your starting running back, and Ray Davis is your backup, pending any wild turn of events. I will say, though, Frank Gore Jr. had some nice long runs during team drills and 11-on-11s. Fellow back Darrynton Evans had a nice touchdown catch today as well on a dime from Shane Buechele.

It's great to see the depth pieces make valuable strides, but thinking about the possibilities OC Joe Brady can cook up with the three-headed backfield of Cook, Davis and Ty Johnson should make Bills Mafia excited for the season.

Mike White is making his case for the backup QB spot

All I'm going to say is that if you had asked me two or three months ago if I thought Mike White would have a shot at knocking Mitch Trubisky off his backup QB role I probably would've dismissed it pretty quick. But White is making the most of his 2nd team reps and plenty are starting to notice. I still think if the season started tomorrow we'd see Trubisky backing up Josh Allen, but thankfully we still have a few weeks left before that decision has to be made.

Injuries, the good, the bad, and the ugly...

So, to start practice, we found out both wide receiver Curtis Samuel and linebacker Terrel Bernard would not participate in practice due to hamstring injuries.

But we did see AJ Epenesa back on the practice field this afternoon. Along with the news that both Dawson Knox and Laviska Shenault have been activated off the NFI List.

Good signs there until the last play of practice, in which Tyrell Shavers landed awkwardly and hard on his ankle after securing a touchdown grab against rookie cornerback Maxwell Hairston.

It's unclear as to how much Hairston's post catch activity caused Shavers' injury, but according to ESPN's Alaina Getzenberg it appears it's only a "low ankle sprain" for Shavers.

Bills wide receiver Tyrell Shavers has an ankle injury, per sources. One source described it as a "low ankle sprain" and that Shavers is doing fine after leaving practice on a cart. — Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) July 27, 2025

The body craves contact

The only thing I need to say here is that Monday's practice will be the first in pads for the Bills. So expect anything and everything.