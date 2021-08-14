Tyler Bass hits three field goals as Bills defeat Lions 16-15 in first game of preseason

DETROIT (WKBW) — Following three field goals by Tyler Bass, the Buffalo Bills defeated the Detroit Lions 16 to 15 in the first game of the preseason, Friday night in Detroit.

First quarter: Bills 3-3 Lions

In the first quarter, the Bills scored a field goal with a kick from 50 yards out by kicker Tyler Bass to make it 3-0.

Lions kicker Randy Bullock then responded with a 28-yard field goal to tie the game at 3-3.

Second quarter: Bills 13-3 Lions

In the second quarter Bills quarterback Davis Webb threw a six-yard touchdown pass to running back Devin Singletary to take a 10-3 lead.

The Bills then took a ten-point lead into the half with Bass converting on a 37-yard field goal to give Buffalo a 13-3 lead.

Third quarter: Bills 13-3 Lions

In the third quarter Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins injured his knee and was ruled out for the rest of the game, and Bills running back Antonio Williams was ruled questionable to return following a stinger.

Neither team did much on the offensive end and neither team scored any points.

Fourth quarter: Bills Lions

Bullock then made a 27-yard field goal to cut the Buffalo lead to 7.

Lions running back Craig Reynolds then ran 24 yards for a touchdown but the Lions missed on the two-point conversion, giving preserving Buffalo's lead.

Bullock then made a field goal to give the Lions a 15-13 lead with under two minutes left in the fourth quarter.

Following a strong drive from Bills quarterback Jake Fromm, Tyler Bass nailed a 42-yard field goal to once again give the Bills the lead, which the Bills keep, winning 16 to 15.

Davis Webb led the Bills in passing going 11-16 and throwing for 90 yards and one touchdown.

Devin Singletary led the Bills in rushing, running for 42 yards on eight carries, and one receiving touchdown.

Marquez Stevenson led the Bills in receiving yards with 50 on three receptions.

Andre Smith led the Bills in tackles with eight.

The next Bills preseason game is August 21 in Chicago against the Bears.