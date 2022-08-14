Tyler Bass helps lift the Bills to a 27-24 win in preseason opener

ORCHARD PARK (WKBW) — It may not have been pretty, but the Bills practiced the motto of "Find a way."

Tyler Bass came in as time expired to nail a 46-yard field goal to give the Bills the 27-24 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Back-up quarterback Case Keenum started in the driver seat but struggled throughout the first half. Keenum finished with two interceptions and a fumble.

The only touchdown in the first half came courtesy of the defense. Colts, Nick Foles threw an interception that was batted by Christian Benford and scooped up by rookie linebacker Terrel Bernard for 69 yards giving the Bills a 6-3 lead.

The quarterback who carried the Bills to a second-half comeback was Matt Barkley, who went 18 of 24 for 224 yards. The other second-half hero was running back Raheem Blackshear, rushing for two touchdowns.

Buffalo's win against Indianapolis marked its ninth straight preseason win.

Rookie Standouts:

Matt Araiza lands an 82-yard punt

Terrel Bernard scores 1st touchdown

Kaiir Elam- Big 3rd down stop