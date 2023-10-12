Two defensive starters return to Bills practice; Rousseau and Benford didn't play in Week 5

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Thursday's practice picture looked a bit fuller for the defense, as (DE) Greg Rousseau and (DB) Christian Benford were both dressed and participating in some capacity.

Rousseau was listed as limited, and Benford was a full participant. This injury trend is something the Bills are too familiar with, especially when it comes to the defense.

"This is the NFL," said safety Jordan Poyer. "Anything can happen on any given day."

Leaders like Stefon Diggs are preaching to the younger guys about embracing their roles no matter how big or small.

"I always say if you're a B player, be a B player," said Diggs. "If you're an A player, be that on game day."

The recipe to winning is simple if everyone buys in.

"If you're getting A effort out of a B or C player, I feel like you're on the right track to wanting to win."