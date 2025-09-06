Tre'Davious White ruled 'doubtful' for Sunday, as Buffalo Bills gear up for Baltimore Ravens

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — Bills Mafia, we are two days away from the start of the regular season for the Buffalo Bills. An AFC Divisional round rematch from last season is in store for Sunday night at Highmark Stadium.

Buffalo will likely be without cornerback Tre'Davious White as he was listed as "doubtful" in the Bills official Friday injury report.

Head coach Sean McDermott did not rule White out for Sunday’s game but it does open the door for others to step up in White's absence.

Fellow cornerbacks like Ja’Marcus Ingram or Dorian Strong could see an expanded role. If it is Dorian Strong who earns the starting role opposite Christian Benford, that’s obviously a lot of responsibility for the rookie. But McDermott told us that opportunities like these can be a big chance for growth if handled correctly.

"There are always growing pains that take place with first-time experiences. I'll just speak for myself, when you're young and you're getting the valuable reps and experiences, if you're wired the right way, you're learning from the positives and negatives,"McDermott said. "Those growing pains, if handled the right way, can set you up for future success."

Now, another guy who did not practice today was kicker Tyler Bass. He has been placed on the injured reserve list. Veteran Matt Prater, who was brought on to the practice squad earlier this week is line to assume kicking responsibilities come Sunday.

Full Friday Injury Report:



Friday injury report pic.twitter.com/wrocWbONuf — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) September 5, 2025