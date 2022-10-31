Tre'Davious White activated for week 9

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Bills head coach Sean Mcdermott confirms start corner Tre'Davious White will be activated in week 9.
Being activated doesn't mean White will play this upcoming week, but it's the closest the veteran has come to playing since being injured on Thanksgiving last year.
White will remain day-to-day.
Tre’Davious White will be activated to the active roster this week. No word if he’ll play Sunday.— Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) October 31, 2022
Get Bills game updates the Monday after each game by signing up for our Monday Morning Quarterback newsletter.