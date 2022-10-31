Watch Now
SportsBuffalo Bills

Tre'Davious White activated for week 9

Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP
FILE - Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White looks on during practice at the NFL football team's training camp in Pittsford, N.Y., Sunday, July 24, 2022. White was cleared to return to practice on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, for the first time since blowing out his left knee 11 months ago. (AP Photo/ Jeffrey T. Barnes, File)
Posted at 4:29 PM, Oct 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-31 16:29:13-04

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Bills head coach Sean Mcdermott confirms start corner Tre'Davious White will be activated in week 9.

Being activated doesn't mean White will play this upcoming week, but it's the closest the veteran has come to playing since being injured on Thanksgiving last year.

White will remain day-to-day.

