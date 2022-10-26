Tre White ruled out for Sunday as Bills prepare for Rodgers, Packers

ORCHARD PARK, NY. (WKBW) — Heading into this week's matchup between Buffalo and Green Bay the big question is, will we see Tre White back on the field come kickoff Sunday?

The answer, no. Per Bills head coach Sean McDermott.

McDermott added that he's not worried about the timeline of his recovery.

"I'm confident in Tre. I'm confident in our medical staff. And we'll continue to take it one day at a time."

Buffalo will have to make a decision on White in the very near future. The team has until next Wednesday November 2nd by 4:00 p.m. est. to either activate White to the roster. Or he will go back on the Injured Reserve list for the rest of the year.

White did appear to be moving around very well this afternoon at practice. Participating without a red non-contact jersey on. He also did not make the team's Wednesday injury report.

7 News and Sports will keep you updated on all the latest out of Orchard Park.