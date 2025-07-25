ROCHESTER, NY. (WKBW) — Three words that have been said perhaps more than anything else through the first three days of Buffalo Bills training camp: “Tre is home.”

"This is home," White told reporters after practice on Friday.

Nothing will make you feel more at home than Bills Mafia welcoming you back in the way only they can.

“The support that I've got just since I've came back. Man, it's been next to none," White added. "It's something that I always cherish. And I know these people here, they care about the Bills and, man, we care about them too."

Defensive coordinator Bobby Babich also spoke on the significance of White returning to the team.

"You just saw when he came out for the first practice through that tunnel the other day," Babich said. "You know the appreciation that the people of Western New York and Bills Mafia have for him and what he's done for this organization."

WATCH: 'Tre is home': Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White brings back infectious energy and new mindset

On the field, White comes back as an experienced cornerback who can pour into some of the young talent around him.

"Tre is my guy," rookie cornerback Maxwell Hairston said. "Man, someone I looked up to growing up, so it's just a great feeling to see a guy that I grew up wanting to play like, be encouraging me, and be on my team."

Off the field, White and his family are now reunited with their extended family, the people who helped shape the once-22-year first-round draft pick into the father he is now.

"I've pretty much grown to be a man here," White said. "Two of my kids are born here. My oldest was born two days after the draft, and he came in like December, so he's all Buffalo."

"Like we all started having kids around the same time, so that's a beautiful thing," Dion Dawkins told reporters. "And for me, for her (Dion Dawkins' daughter), to be comfortable with another guy and to go up and just be like, 'Uncle Tre,' that's beautiful."

Business is business in the NFL, but even Bills General Manager Brandon Beane, the same guy who had to let White go into free agency last offseason, couldn’t be happier that number 27 is back in Western New York.

"Tre made a play, I think it was on Elijah Moore, and knocked the ball down. And he came back over there, and he was standing next to me. I don't ever cheer for either side, I'm just kind of watching it. But I was like, I see you two-seven," Beane said. "And he was like, man, it's good to be home. I'm around family, and it just resonates with you, like we're all more comfortable when we're around people you know, we trust, and we enjoy being around."

The hope is for White to find some of what we saw from him early in his career this upcoming season, but in all honesty, it feels like this team is better with him simply just being on the roster.