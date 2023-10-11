Traffic information released for Buffalo Bills Sunday Night Football matchup against the New York Giants

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Sheriff's Office has released traffic information for the Buffalo Bills Sunday Night Football matchup against the New York Giants.

The Bills announced the team will wear its red color rush uniforms and there will be a special pregame light show inside Highmark Stadium. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m.

Abbott Road



The section of Abbott Road in front of the stadium closes to north and southbound traffic at 3:20 pm.;

This section of Abbott Road will remain closed until after the game;

Lots 2-Preferred, 2-ADA and 3 are accessible from Route 20A;

Lot 6-Preferred and Lot 6-ADA are accessible from Route 20.

Route 20A (Big Tree Road)



Prior to the conclusion of the game, Route 20A from Fieldhouse Drive will be two-lanes, one-way traffic headed eastbound away from the stadium. Any vehicles parked west of Fieldhouse Drive must travel westbound.

Stadium Lots



All stadium lots open at *4:20 p.m. and drivers are asked NOT to park on the shoulder of the roadways for pedestrian safety;

Lots open to fans will be 1, 2-Preferred, 2-ADA, 3, 4, 6-Preferred, 6-ADA and Lot 7;

The Bus and Limo Lot is moved to the stadium’s northside along Route 20.

You can find a map of the stadium and parking lots on the Bills website here.