Traffic information released for Buffalo Bills preseason game against the Carolina Panthers

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Sheriff's Office has released traffic information for the Buffalo Bills preseason game against the Carolina Panthers on Saturday.

The game is the team's "Kids Day" game and the festivities kick off with a Junior Tailgate starting at 9 a.m. in the bus and limo lot at Highmark Stadium. There will be games, activities and giveaways along with a dance party hosted by DJ Milk.

Stadium gates will open at 11 a.m., the Junior Tailgate ends at noon and kickoff is set for 1 p.m. You can find more information below.

Abbott Road



Abbott Road in front of the stadium closes to north and southbound traffic at 8 a.m.

This section of Abbott Road will remain closed until after the game

Route 20A (Big Tree Road)



Prior to the conclusion of the game, Route 20A from Fieldhouse Drive to Rte. 219 will convert to two-lane, one-way traffic headed eastbound away from the stadium

Prior to the conclusion of the game, Route 20A from Abbott Road to Southwestern Boulevard will convert to two-lane, one-way traffic headed westbound away from the stadium

Stadium Lots

As construction continues on the Bills new stadium, the team has announced parking changes for the 2024 season and said carpooling is strongly encouraged.

According to the Bills, you must purchase a parking pass in advance for all Bills-controlled parking lots, excluding Lot 2 ADA and Lot 6 ADA. The team said there will be no day-of-game credit card transactions to purchase parking in Bills parking lots.

You can find the full parking information on the team's website here.