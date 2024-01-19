Traffic information announced for Buffalo Bills-Kansas City Chiefs playoff matchup at Highmark Stadium

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Sheriff's Office has announced traffic information for Sunday's Divisional Round matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park.

Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. and the sheriff's office is asking fans to be patient while going to and leaving the game.

Abbott Road



The section of Abbott Road in front of the stadium closes to north and southbound traffic at 1:30 pm. This section of Abbott Road will remain closed until after the game;

Lots 2-Preferred, 2-ADA and 3 are accessible from Route 20A;

Lot 6-Preferred and Lot 6-ADA are accessible from Route 20.

Route 20A (Big Tree Road)



Prior to the conclusion of the game, Route 20A from Fieldhouse Drive will be two-lanes, one-way traffic headed eastbound away from the stadium. Any vehicles parked west of Fieldhouse Drive must travel westbound when exiting.

Stadium Lots

