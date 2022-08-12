Traffic info announced for Saturday's Bills preseason game

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County Sheriff John Garcia announced Friday the traffic patterns for Saturday's Bills preseason game.

Abbott Road



The section of Abbott Road in front of the stadium closes to north and southbound traffic at 11 a.m.

The section of the road will remain closed until after the game

Lots 2,3, and the Camper and the Bus & Limo lots are accessible from Route 20a

Lots 4 and 6 are accessible from Route 20

Route 20a (Big Tree Road)



Shortly before the conclusion of the game, Route 20a from Fieldhouse Drive will be two-lane, one-way traffic headed eastbound. Vehicles west of Fieldhouse Drive can only travel westbound.

Stadium Lots



All stadium lots open at 12 p.m. and drivers are asked not to park on the shoulder of the roadways for pedestrian safety.

Sheriff Garcia has urged all game attendees to review Highmark Stadium maps to locate the best lot to park in and which gate to enter from.

A map of the stadium and parking lots is available here.