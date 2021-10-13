Titans head coach Mike Vrabel: stopping Buffalo will "Take everybody"

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Sunday Night's win established the Buffalo Bills as the team to beat in the AFC. The Tennessee Titans were among the other teams vying to take that title from the Chiefs.

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel knows taking that title from the Bills will be no small task. Doing so starts under center with quarterback Josh Allen and Buffalo's prolific passing offense.

"It's takes everybody that's out there on defense, and the responsibilities that you have," Vrabel said. "He's got such good play strength, speed, and he's continuing to grow and understand his offense."

The ascension of Vrabel & the Titans and McDermott & the Bills have coincided. Buffalo and Tennessee have played one another in each of the past three seasons.

"There are some familiar faces, you know? It starts back there [in the secondary] with Hyde, Poyer, and Tre'Davious," Vrabel said. "I can remember playing against these guys since I've been here."

The Bills won back-to-back defensive battles in 2018 and 2019. Last season though, the game was rescheduled due to a COVID-19 outbreak among the Titans. When it was finally played, Tennessee won 42-16. It was the most points the Bills gave up all year.

The former Patriots linebacker also overlapped in New England with offensive coordinator Brian Daboll. Before flipping sides of the ball as an assistant, Daboll worked directly with Vrabel as a defensive assistant in the latter's first year with the Patriots.

"I've got a lot of respect for him. I've always stayed in contact with him," Vrabel said. "And I think that probably spending time on defense actually did help. You can understand what's going on, and help with the gameplan, and help explain things to the quarterbacks."

Buffalo looks to win its fifth game in a row against the Titans on Monday Night Football. You can watch the game, along with special editions of Leading the Charge and 7 Eyewitness News, on 7ABC.