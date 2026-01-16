Those guys were good, scary good: 2005-2006 Buffalo Sabres spark a big night at the KeyBank Center

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — Ask anyone who played on that 2005-2006 Buffalo Sabres squad, and they’ll tell you, there was still meat left on the bone.

I will always remember the third period when we lost in Carolina; we were told in the locker room that we had it all to win it," said former Sabres forward Ales Kotalik. "And it was just so unfortunate, biggest empty feeling I’ve ever felt when the game was over.”

Ever since that game seven loss to the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Finals, a lot has changed with this Sabres organization. But some things, as it turns out, we’re meant to remain the same. Like how the same head coach in that season finds himself right back on the bench in the same role 20 years later.

“I think it’s great, he’s Buffalo Sabres, and I think he’s still a good coach. I’m happy for him and happy that the team is doing well," adds former defenseman Teppo Numminen.

“He’s tough, yeah, but in the end, I can see he was right at some points," former forward Maxim Afinogenov added. "He taught me, and I learned a lot from him. When I was gone from Buffalo, I think it helped a lot.”

So maybe a little bit off that Lindy Ruff toughness, combined with the wins this team has strung together in recent weeks, will keep this team on track to shatter their own expectations.

“I’ve talked with some of the guys too, and they said a couple of weeks ago, a month ago, or something like that, it wasn’t the same energy, but as soon as you start winning and winning is the key here," former defenseman Henrik Tallinder told reporters. "You want to have success, you've got to start winning.”

Because if there’s one thing we learned from this 05-06 team, all it takes is a little belief, and the rest usually takes care of itself.