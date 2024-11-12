'This is not just football': Miami third grade class gifted Bills merchandise after sending letter to team

MIAMI (WKBW) — We all know the Bills Mafia fanbase stretches far outside of Buffalo, but imagine being a fan deep in Dolphin territory.

That was the case for one student in Miami, Florida who goes by the nickname "Stat Man Sam."

You might recognize him from social media videos shared by his teacher Mary Crippen, that have gone viral.

Sam is known for his math skills, knowledge of football stats, and love of the Buffalo Bills, which have caught the attention of some familiar faces at One Bills Drive.

A video from Bills Offensive Lineman Dion Dawkins surprised Sam in his classroom.

The students each sent a letter to their favorite football team, and Sam received a return letter and much more.

The Bills sent Sam, his classmates and his teacher a gift package filled with Bills merchandise.

I spoke with Sam and Ms. Crippen through Zoom Monday afternoon. She told me this was a great lesson for her students.

"The lessons that we learn from the game go way beyond the gridiron. I think that we can all connect to the game on so many levels and this is showing them that this is not just football. It's so much more and we can really come together as a community over this game," Third-grade teacher, Mary Crippen said.

Ms. Crippen pointed out to students that it was important to note how the Buffalo Bills showed kindness to her classroom and sent them merchandise even though her class has more Miami Dolphins fans.

"The Buffalo Bills know where my loyalty lies, they still showed kindness to Sam, to all of you and to me, saying it doesn't matter what team you root for, we want to show you kindness," Ms. Crippen said.

Of course, no conversation with Stat Man Sam would be complete without some stats!

Here is his recap from Sunday's win over the Indianapolis Colts:

"The most passing yards was Josh Allen; 280 yards. The most receiving yards were Mack Hollins with 86. The most rushing yards was James Cook was 50 yards, I think," Sam shared with me.

Sam's teacher told me he became a Bills fan thanks to his dad who grew up in Rochester.