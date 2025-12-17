This is how the Buffalo Bills can clinch a playoff spot in Week 16

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — As the Buffalo Bills get ready to take on the Cleveland Browns, the team doesn’t control its own playoff destiny. But with a little bit of help, they can punch a ticket to the playoffs this weekend.

If the Bills win, they will clinch a trip to the postseason if the Indianapolis Colts lose to the San Francisco 49ers OR the Houston Texans lose to the Las Vegas Raiders. They can also secure a playoff spot if they tie the Browns and either the Colts or Texans lose. But despite the playoffs being within reach, the team isn’t trying to think too far ahead.

“To accomplish everyone's main goal, you’ve got to make the playoffs and give yourself a chance to win the lottery, that's your ticket right there,” quarterback Josh Allen said. “I honestly don't know what the chances of us clinching...I haven't looked any of that up, all we're focused on is trying to put a good week together and a good game plan to play against a really good team.”

When Allen finished answering the initial question, he was told what needs to happen for the Bills to get in this weekend. He jokingly covered his ears, smiled, and said the main thing is the Bills need to win.

Right tackle Spencer Brown agreed that having a chance at securing a playoff spot isn’t something the team talks about, but of course, it matters.

“It matters a lot, I think, making the playoffs is probably a good idea for us,” Brown said. “Hopefully, it just all goes well, and we'll take it one game at a time. I know we have three left here, but winning out does do us a favor, so hopefully we’ll do that.”