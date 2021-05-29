"This is everything to me": Former Bills WR Stevie Johnson holds camp at Amherst Central High School

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Former Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stevie Johnson was back in Western New York on Saturday, this time to hold a youth football camp at Amherst Central High School.

Johnson is holding his Xposure Academy camp which puts equal emphasis on coaching specific football position drills as well as coaching the mental side of the game for kids between ages seven and 13.

"This is everything to me," Johnson said. "Being able to come back and to teach kids skills that I've used on the field is pretty unique and special. This is what we do back on the west coast. Being able to bring [the camp] back to Buffalo is special on its own."

The camp also runs on Sunday between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. and 2 to 4:30 p.m.

The camp costs $40 to register, you can register by clicking here.

Johnson played six seasons with the Bills from 2008-2013 and scored 28 touchdowns.