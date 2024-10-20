Watch Now
'This community just rallies': Spatchcock Funk Show explains why Bills Mafia hosts great tailgates

We know Bills Mafia knows how to party, and now they're sharing some tailgating tips with the party experts.
The guys behind "Spatchcock Funk" were in Orchard Park ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Titans. They're TV personalities that have a cooking show on PBS.

They travel around the country, hitting up different parties and teaching how to make different party food and cocktails

They told 7 News Reporter Michael Schwartz why Buffalo throws such a great tailgate.

"The people. You want to have a great tailgate in Buffalo? The people will take care of everything," said Matt Read of Spatchcock Funk.

They're no strangers to us, they're from just down the thruway in Syracuse.

"This community's amazing. Going through four Super Bowl losses, Damar Hamlin's heart situation, the shooting here, the community just rallies," said Read.

Read and Alex DeRosa spent some time before the game with Bills Mafia doing what they do best in the lots outside of Highmark Stadium.

"You want to see someone rally? Throw them in a parking lot in Orchard Park and they're gonna get down," said Reed.

