These players stood out in the Buffalo Bills preseason opener vs. the New York Giants

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — In their final preseason game at the current Highmark Stadium, the Buffalo Bills lost to the New York Giants 34-25 in their first exhibition action of the 2025 season. It was a back-and-forth game on both sides of the ball, with the Bills letting a majority of their starters play for about a fourth of the game.

So, who impressed and which players left more to be desired?

Shavers' stock keeps rising:

It's going to be hard keeping Tyrell Shavers off the Bills' 53-man roster. After a strong first two and a half weeks of training camp in Rochester, Shavers was one of the few Bills offensive players who had a strong outing.

Shavers caught the Bills' biggest play of the day, connecting with Mitch Trubisky on a 58-yard reception with seconds to go in the first half. Shavers also had a 12-yard reception on his first drive of the game. If the Bills keep six wide receivers, Shavers will be on the roster. If the team elects to keep five wide receivers, the Bills will have a decision to make between veterans like Curtis Samuel, Elijah Moore, and Shavers.

Samuel's contract complicates things even further, but perhaps there's a trade to be made if the Bills want to find a spot for Shavers.

Rookie defensive linemen flash:

Both second-round pick T.J. Sanders & fourth-round pick Deone Walker made strong plays in their NFL debuts. Sanders had a great rep in the second quarter on third and five, forcing a throw from Giants rookie QB Jaxson Dart. The pressure rushed the throw, but Dart dropped it into a bucket over Dane Jackson for his first TD. It was a disappointing result for the defense, despite Sanders' strong effort.

Sanders had some other impressive reps during the game, including at the start of the third quarter when he caused an errant throw from Jameis Winston, leading to a fourth down.

As for Walker, during a series in the second quarter, he won his battle at the line and forced Dart into a quick throw. Walker was able to tip the pass, hitting the ground for an incompletion. It's hard not to notice Walker's size and raw ability. With some polishing, he could be a rotational piece the Bills lean on down the road.

Bosa's Buffalo debut:

In the two drives Joey Bosa played, I was impressed by his impact. Lining up opposite Greg Rousseau, Bosa had a handful of strong reps, including one on third down that led to a Russell Wilson completion. Bosa only played during the Bills' first two defensive series, but it was nice to see how he can complement the Bills' returning defensive linemen.

It's hard to truly gauge what a few drives during a preseason game ultimately mean, but Bosa and Rousseau being attached during their snaps could be a sign of things to come with how the Bills want to use their rotation of pass rushers. More preseason reps for Bosa would make sense when you consider he's still learning the defense, but given his injury history, I'd recommend the Bills keep him sidelined until the regular season.

Milano continues to impress:

Like Bosa, Milano played the Bills' first two defensive series and looked incredibly comfortable. He made a nice open-field tackle on the Giants' first offensive play of the game, tackling Tyrone Tracy Jr. in the flat for a play that failed to gain a yard. To see Milano all over the field, even without fellow starting linebacker Terrel Bernard, was a really good sign.

Up and down day for Tre'Davious White:

While he was on the field, the Giants threw it at White several times. On his first rep, he stumbled and allowed up a completion. He then missed an open-field tackle on a pass to Tracy Jr., which gave the Giants a fourth and short situation that kept their drive going.

White responded well with a solo tackle a few players later, limiting a Giants completion to a three-yard gain. But on the very next play, the Giants targeted White again with an 11-yard completion to Wan'Dale Robinson.

It was a so-so day for the Bills' cornerback two. He's had a better start to the summer than I anticipated, and the Bills do very little game planning for preseason games, so I don't want to overreact to a few tough reps.

Backup quarterback battle:

Trubisky's best play came on the previously mentioned throw to Shavers, where he led the Bills' wideout on a nice deep ball. But he also missed what appeared to be a wide-open Elijah Moore on the Bills' first offensive possession of the day. He instead checked it down to Dalton Kincaid for a completion that didn't have much of a chance at picking up a 3rd and 15.

White's best play came on a fourth-and-four attempt halfway through the third quarter, connecting with K.J. Hamler for a 39-yard touchdown. After a slow start, White was much more effective moving the ball later in the game.

Trubisky finished the game: 9/13 for 138 yards and a touchdown.

White finished the game: 8/13 for 112 yards and two touchdowns.

I'd give the slight advantage to Trubisky since he was already the favorite to win the job and played against better competition.

Bills stay relatively healthy:

With so many players already sidelined due to injury, the Bills really couldn't afford to add more players to that list. Fortunately, the Bills stayed relatively healthy during the game. Their most notable injury was to cornerback Daequan Hardy, who left the game with a shoulder injury.

Taron Johnson left the game in the first quarter after he made an open-field tackle, but was evaluated for a concussion and cleared to return after being evaluated by trainers.

Staying healthy is arguably the most important thing a team can do in the preseason, and the Bills accomplished that on Saturday.

Other notes:

-James Cook was in pads and out on the field for warmups before the game. He didn't play in the game itself, but it feels notable to see him back on the field with his teammates, especially because he did take a few reps with the starters during warmups. Cook has voluntarily sat out practice with the Bills since Sunday as he "holds in", hoping for a new deal.

-It was a tough day for the tight ends battling for a roster spot and playing time behind Dawson Knox and Dalton Kincaid. Zach Davidson had two drops, including one on what would've been a big gain. Hawes dropped a pass from White in the flat. Hawes is much more likely to make the roster because of his prowess as a blocker, but there will be times he needs to peel out and become a receiving threat, and he still needs to prove that he can be trusted.

-Abdul Carter is one of those players who just shines whenever you watch him. He looked very impressive in his reps against Dion Dawkins, which is quite the opponent for your first NFL action.

-Frank Gore Jr. had a