These are our three favorite picks from the Buffalo Bills on day three of the 2026 NFL Draft

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Perhaps the Buffalo Bills saved their best for the last day of the 2026 NFL Draft. With eight picks on Saturday, the Bills addressed some needs, took some big swings, and closed this chapter of the offseason.

Bills picks:

35 (2nd) - T.J. Parker, EDGE, Clemson

62 (2nd) - Davison Igbinosun, CB, Ohio State

102 (4th) - Jude Bowry, OL, Boston College

125 (4th) - Skyler Bell, WR, UConn

126 (4th) - Kaleb Elarms-Orr, LB, TCU

167 (5th) - Jalon Kilgore, Safety, South Carolina

181 (5th) - Zane Durant, DT, Penn State

220 (7th) - Toriano Pride, CB, Missouri

239 (7th) - Tommy Doman, Punter, Florida

241 (7th) - Ae'maj Reed-Adams, Guard, Texas A&M

My favorite day three pick(s):

Skyler Bell

Of course, my favorite pick is the wide receiver. Bell has been tied to the Bills during the draft process and for good reason. His skill set seems like the type of weapon Josh Allen has had chemistry with over the course of his career.

Bell isn’t the biggest player (5’11”, 192 pounds), and he’s an older prospect (he’ll be 24 this summer. But I don’t care. This is a player who makes plays and led the class in a ton of different categories. Last season, Bell led the nation with 7.8 catches per game and had a 34.5% target rate (courtesy Sharp Football Analysis).

According to Matt Harmon of Reception Perception, Bell had a 67% success rate against man coverage and a 77% success rate against zone coverage. As if that wasn’t enough, he had the second-best contested catch rate in the 2026 WR class behind only Carnell Tate, the fourth overall pick.

“I would say I'm dynamic, I'm explosive, I'm versatile, and I can do a lot of different things,” Bell said on Saturday after he was drafted. “Inside, outside, deep ball, contested catches, intermediate gains, so I think I can do a lot of different things.”

Kaleb Elarms-Orr

If you want productivity, Elarms-Orr has plenty of it. In 2025, Elarms-Orr had 130 tackles and 11 tackles for loss in 13 games with TCU. His athleticism stands out, and he tested extremely well at the NFL Combine. Many draft experts believe he was one of the most underrated options in a deep linebacker class.

During an interview with Bills GM Brandon Beane on Thursday, he told me the linebacker class had some impressive depth, and Elarms-Orr proves that.

With the Bills' need at inside linebacker, this is a player who could see some time on the field. If he doesn’t right away, he has special teams experience and will contribute on gamedays.

"You're going to get someone that's a hard worker, he's always trying to be around the ball," Elarms-Orr said. "(I'm) a leader, and someone that you guys can count on for years and years to come."

Jalon Kilgore

Kilgore fell further than experts predicted, and the Bills pounced. The safety from South Carolina was a Freshman All-American in 2023 and was second-team All-SEC in 2025. This past season, he played in 11 games and led the Gamecocks with 10 pass breakups and two interceptions.

Kilgore told reporters after he was selected that he had a private workout with the Bills as a safety. But he also could be used as a big nickel cornerback, which is a coveted position in the modern NFL. Kilgore has traits and upside, which for a fifth-round pick is exactly what you’re looking for.