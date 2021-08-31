The Point After Crew share their expectations for the 2021 Bills season

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills are less than two weeks away from the 2021 regular season and expectations may be as high as ever.

Behind a newly extended QB worth $258M, the Bills offense is expected to fire on all cylinders, while the defense will try and add in their new pieces and start off stronger than last year.

Our Point After Crew [7 Eyewitness Sports Director Matt Bove, the voice of the Bills - John Murphy, and The Athletic's Joe Buscaglia], shared their thoughts about what this season could look like and their expectations for a team expected to repeat in the AFC East.

